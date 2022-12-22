By Tunde Oso

DataPro, the Technology-Driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA) has in its latest report

assigned LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc long-term rating of “BBB+” with a Stable Outlook for the year 2021/2022.

The “BBB+” indicates Slight Risk. It shows Fair Financial Strength, Operating

Performance and Business Profile when compared to the standard established by

DataPro. This Company, in our opinion, has the ability to meet its ongoing obligations, but its financial strength is vulnerable to adverse changes in economic conditions.

The DataPro Rating Committee approved the Rating after assessment of the Company’s Financial Performance, Capital Adequacy, Asset Quality, Liquidity, Profitability, Corporate Governance & Risk Management as well as Risk Factors of its current healthy profile in the medium to long-term period.

The Bank recorded significant growths in all its Key Financial Indicators in the year 2021.

This was due to its ability to draw funding for its operation through the combination of Deposit Mobilization and on-lending Facilities.

The Bank was also able to grow its Total Assets, Loans and Advances and Equity by 81%, 93% and 16% respectively. These growths influenced increase in Gross Earnings and Profit Before Tax during the year under Review.

The Rating of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc is supported by the Bank’s Liquidity

Position, Good Profitability and Asset Quality LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc had a Short-Term Rating of “A2” which indicates Fair Credit Quality and Adequate Capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.

DataPro notes that the Rating carries a maximum shelf life of 12 calendar months, in line with International Best Practice. The Rating is therefore not an offer to trade in

securities nor a substitute for the user’s judgement. It is meant for reference purposes.