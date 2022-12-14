By Hafsat Ayodele

Global Talent Accelerator, Dataleum, was recently recognized as the StartUp of the Year at the Art of Technology Lagos award night.

Art of Technology Lagos, AoT, award is an event sponsored by the Lagos State government to recognize tech startups and personalities for their impact and development of the Nigerian technology landscape.

The award recognise startups with significant financial and public relations achievements.

Chief Executive Officer of Dataleum, Mr. Bode Roberts, in appreciation said it was a great honour to receive AoT’s StartUp of the Year award.

He said: “The award affirms the good work the Dataleum team put in to achieve the best possible results. At Dataleum, upholding the highest service of excellence and impact is what matters the most; and I am grateful for the opportunity to play my part in uplifting the standards of the tech industry.”

He also explained that in May 2022, Dataleum became the official training partner of the Lagos Innovate Talent Development Program run by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, in partnership with Honeywell Group to upskill unemployed Nigerians with in-demand tech skills.

Roberts said: “As a result, 260 beneficiaries got selected from a pool of over 1000 applicants. Our company emerged winner of the ‘StartUp Category’ as an organization that has excelled in its efforts to the Nigerian tech ecosystem’s growth.”

Other nominees in the same category include Vendease and TeamApt.