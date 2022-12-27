Wonderland sealed

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Monday afternoon of December, 26, a Boxing Day, when a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged female, the fun seeker was electrocuted at the Kiddies Section of Wonderland, Apapa, Lagos- an event venue meant to deliver a holiday experience of fun and excitement to guests in Lagos.

The sad incident, it was gathered led to pandemonium as fun seekers hurriedly left the facility.

Consequently, in a quick response, the Lagos State Government, through the State Safety Commission, stormed the scene and sealed the Wonderland facility, suspending all activities.

Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, in a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team, stressed that the closure has become imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees particularly, kids at the venue to prevent accidents that could lead to further injuries and fatalities.

Mojola accused the event venue owner – Mr Ezekiel Adamu had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

He added that “It has, however, become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions are corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk especially children and to also ensure that other lined up events are safe for Lagos residents.

“No individual or institution is bigger than the state and we will continually ensure the safety of Lagosians as they go about enjoying the festive season.”

The safety commission boss, therefore, warned other operators in the hospitality sector in Lagos to desist from flouting all safety guidelines of the state even as he urged residents to socialise responsibly.