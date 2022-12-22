After over 2 decades of ministering at various gospel concerts and functions in Nigeria and overseas, Dare Justified and his dynamic team are set to make their first appearance in the United States.

They will be performing at the Christian Fellowship For All Nations, Chicago [CFAN -Chicago], for their March 2023 Spring celebration.

Oluwadamilare Samuel Ogundoyin, popularly known as Dare Justified, is a gifted Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter and recording artiste who’s making waves in the gospel music industry.

Known for his energetic and power-packed praise & worship ministrations, Dare Justified has gone on to become a highly sought-after gospel musician across Nigeria and beyond.

His unique style of praising God in his local Yoruba dialect and occasionally in English has endeared millions of people and prominent platforms to his ministry, and also contributed to his fame and success to the glory of God.

Dare Justified is the lead vocalist of a vibrant ensemble of proficient singers, dancers, and instrumentalists who bring down the glory of God on different stages with their electrifying performances.

Their harmonious renditions feature an expert blend of melodious voices and traditional instruments like bata, gangan (talking drum), sekere, omele, and agogo (gong). Then, they crown it all with traditional dance moves like the bata, gese, and dundun. These have earned the team multiple accolades for their impeccable delivery.

Dare and his team have graced countless stages in Nigeria and internationally in the UAE and South Africa.

Dare Justified has over 10 singles and countless praise & worship medleys to his credit. His debut single, Endless Praise, was an instant success upon release. He also featured in Tim Godfrey’s Aribiti which was streamed by millions of listeners across the world.

He is currently recording two albums scheduled for release in the summer of 2023 in Nigeria and Maryland, USA.

As Dare and his team continue to break into the international gospel music space, we anticipate more of their spirit-filled performances in the U.K., Canada, Liberia, USA, Austria, Qatar and other countries across the globe. The multiple award-winning gospel music virtuoso prides himself as a true worshipper and continues to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ through his music ministry.