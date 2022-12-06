Africa’s foremost philanthropist, Aliko Dangote has bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, the umbrella body of employers in the Organised Private Sector in the country.

It was indeed a night of honour for Dangote during the 2021 Employers Annual Excellence Award held in Lagos as his pan-Africa Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, DIL, was named the “Best Company in the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Sector.”

The awards were received on the industrialist’s behalf by a team of top management Officers led by the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development & Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin.

NECA President, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi said Mr. Dangote was being recognised for his huge contributions to nation building and economic development through his various investments and the attendant to job creation opportunity.