November 30th 2022, Black Girl Child Care Initiative, a Non- Governmental Organization carried out a dance workout session at Ikeja Junior High School in a bid to encourage The Girl Child to engage more in Physical exercises

The gender sensitive NGOs primary concern is centred around isues pertaining to the girl child, ranging from physical and mental wellbeing, sexual harassment and abuse, girl child education with a view of raising a girl child that can be confident enough to take over the world

The convener of the event, Cynthia Anuoluwapo Akinyemi, spoke passionately on the importance of exercises for the girl child. She said,

”it is important for girls and women to increase their relative levels of participation in physical activities as it has been proven to improve negative mood, cognitive functioning and psychological wellbeing. She added that, exercises supports the development of a positive self concept of girls, reduces anxiety, depression and mental stress”

She expressed her dissatisfaction at the level of physical activities in school and encouraged Heads of Schools and management to do more in that regard while also appreciating their efforts so far.

In her own words: “ to be physically fit is to have adequate strength, stamina and flexibility, all of which are vital for daily living and would probably see us through some unpleasant unforeseen situations

She went on to say that, girls avoid exercises and sports for some reasons, which are; Some of their parents are physically inactive, the girls lack basic skills, lack of energy due to poor fitness, fear of looking silly in front of other people and the myth that you can’t be feminine and engage in physical exercises

She recommended that, parents and teachers should show good examples, exercise more. She stated, “Be a role model, be active yourselves, engage in exercises, have fun, build exercises into school routines, encourage the girls, make them feel comfortable about exercising”

Mrs Anuoluwas also referenced the feet achieved by Tobi Amusan, the current 100m world record holder, using her as an example to encourage the girls, not just on a sporting point of view but also on a career perspective

“Tobi Amusan broke the 100m hurdle world record twice in one day. You can do that, you can achieve whatever you want if you believe and work at it. ” She said.

Matilda Olajumoke, The principal of Ikeja Junior High school spoke in delight and promised to exercise more often. “ it was a wakeup call for everyone” She said.

In his own comment, The dance instructor stated that he appreciates the opportunity given to him by the organizes to be a part of this event as educating girls on the importance of exercises has been something he always wanted to do.

He stated further,” Dance is a great form of exercise when done correctly, physical activities or exercises are not limited to the traditional once we know but can also include dance, recreation, and active living. Physical activities builds confidence and contributes to better health”

