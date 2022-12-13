From Right to Left, Vineeth Vijayan, Country Manager, English West Africa , Daikin Middle East and Africa, Suraj Rupani, Director, Panaserv Nigeria Limited, Omolara Ojo, Chief Financial Officer, Arnergy Solar Limited Omobola Omofaiye, Chief Commercial Officer, Arnergy Solar Limited during the partnership signing ceremony between Daikin and Arnergy on Friday, December 9, 2022 in Nigeria.

By Peter Egwuatu

Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE , a leading manufacturer of air conditioning, heating, ventilation, & refrigeration solutions, and Panaserv, the authorized distributor in Nigeria, have announced a new partnership agreement with Arnergy, a renewable energy company to promote its environmentally sustainable HVAC solutions across Nigeria.

Speaking on the agreement Vineeth Vijayan, Country Manager – English West Africa at Daikin Middle East and Africa said: “This partnership empowers Nigerians through sustainable solar solutions. By providing state-of-the-art Daikin solutions to residential and commercial customers. Arnergy and Panaserv seek to deliver better air, reduce health hazards, and critically reduce pressures on the national grid across Nigeria.”

Vineeth added that “Daikin has continued to invest in Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria. This partnership addresses the country’s energy needs by delivering reliable electricity to power various quality lifestyle appliances including air conditioning, and commercial equipment.”

Omobola Omofaiye, Chief Commercial Officer, Arnergy Solar Limited commented, “We are excited about the partnership with Panaserv & Diakin, and we are optimistic that it would see both our organizations making giant strides in leading innovative change in renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nigeria and other African markets”

Suraj Rupani, Director at Panaserv Nigeria Limited. the authorized distributor of Daikin in Nigeria said, “The Nigerian consumer is highly sophisticated when it comes to new technology, and inverter technology combined with a more environmentally friendly refrigerant will bring more effective cooling and lower running costs. The brand speaks to the quality of the product, and the new series of air conditioners is a huge win for Nigerian consumers.”

Mr. Suraj Rupani emphasized the need of partnering with Arnergy who specializes in offering sustainable solar solutions to address the energy needs and deliver reliable electricity to power various appliance, air conditioning and commercial equipment. This has already been tested with GTKL-TV1 series air conditioners which boast the reliability and unparalleled quality that the Nigerian consumer has come to expect from Daikin products and incorporates functionality that is beneficial given the unique requirements of Nigeria.

Daikin recently opened its first Brand Shop in Nigeria in partnership with ACE Solutions and its first training center in partnership with ETIWA TECH LTD/GTE to provide quality technical vocational training and manpower development to bring the knowledge and expertise to build a generation of well-equipped technicians and installers in Nigeria.