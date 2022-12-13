Following the buzz of his trip to Nigeria for his music video shoot with Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido in May, veteran American hip-hop favourite, Da Baby is set to debut a comeback in Africa’s biggest entertainment scene, Lagos.

DaBaby is scheduled to thrill his fans to a night of fantastic music and a spectacular party vibe at Eko Energy City.

Heralded by the global music power players of the largest experience of live music and culture, Wonder X, the show dubbed “DaBaby Live In Concert” is set to erupt and light up the stage alongside some of Africa’s top and finest acts at Eko Energy City.



The All-star line-up of performers set to grace Eko Energy City includes talented Nigerian hot artists, Naira Marley, Zinoleezky, and many more.

The concert, according to the hype, promises to give the fans a December to remember as guests get to experience an electrifying night of music and energy with the best of global and local acts centre stage, topped off with breathtaking headline performances from DaBaby.



