By Gabriel Olawale

Cytech World, Nigeria’s and Africa’s leading event production company, is set to deliver a surreal experience at the 17th edition of The Experience 2022, which will take place in Lagos on December 2nd at the popular Tafawa Balewa Square.



Dubbed the biggest gospel and corporate event in Africa, The Experience is an annual event hosted by The House on the Rock, led by Pastor Paul Adefarasin. The event gathers gospel ministers and worshippers all around the globe.



For the seventh time since the event’s inception in 2006, Cytech World is supplying the massive outline audio system, and lights to create the perfect enthralling ambience for the hundreds of thousands of attendees expected.



According to Cyril Utomoibor, the MD of Cytech World, the company has deployed modern

sound outline systems, and state of the art lights and stage equipment , to make the 2022 edition a worthwhile experience for the attendees.



Themed “Jesus, The Exceptional One,” the 17th edition of The Experience Concert will be for physical attendance after taking a virtual approach in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19

precautions and safety measures implemented during the pandemic.



The event will feature ministrations by renowned gospel acts from Nigeria and around the globe like Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Dunsin Oyekan, Donnie McClurkin, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell, Phil Thompson, Tope Alabi, Mr. M. & Revelation, Moses Bliss, and Chandler Moore.



Cytech World is Africa’s frontline event production outfit, reputed for creating indelible

experiences at events around Nigeria and Africa as a whole with its state-of-the-art equipment and personnels.

RELATED NEWS