Police with their vehicles at the scene of the accident in London (Photo: The Standard)

By Biodun Busari

A cyclist has died after he collided with a fast-moving lorry at the junction with Charleville Road and North End Road West Kensington, London at about minutes past 3 in the afternoon on Thursday.

The victim was declared dead following multiple injuries sustained in the accident involving a heavy, industrial truck despite wearing a helmet, according to The Standard.

The report said his black bicycle was cracked in two at the rear of the lorry and passersby surrounded him waiting for an ambulance they called to arrive.

A shopkeeper who introduced herself as Joy said, “I heard a young man howling in pain and ran out.

“He was trapped under the wheels. I shouted at the driver to stop. I called the ambulance and told them to come quickly as he was losing too much blood. I didn’t know what to do, I couldn’t move him.

“I told them to hurry he was going to die. It was really terrible. There were lots of people trying to help him.”

She added, “The lorry driver said he didn’t see him at all but the truck was so big. It’s so sad that this young man has lost his life.”

Reacting, a Met spokesman said, “Officers were called at 15:18hrs on Thursday, 15 December to Charleville Road, W14. A cyclist was reported to have been in a collision with a lorry. LAS and London’s Air Ambulance attended.”

The spokesman added: “The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Local road closures are in place while emergency services deal.”

The report further added that the incident was believed to be the seventh cyclist killed on London roads this year.