By Godfrey Bivbere

LAGOS—The Comptroller-General of Customs, CGC, Strike Force Team A, has impounded 376.4 kilograms of pangolin scales,1010 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, 40 kilograms of Indian hemp and other prohibited items with Duty Paid Value, DPV, of over N1 billion in the last two months.

Disclosing this in Lagos, coordinator of the team, Mohammed Yusuf, said among the items seized for the contradiction of the Customs and Excise Management Act, are 100 cartons of red wine, 58 bales of used clothing, and 35 units of 25 litres jerry cans containing Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, in October and November.

According to him, “two suspects were arrested in connection with some Customs offences during the period under review, both of them were released on administrative bail.

“In our efforts to prevent revenue loss through undervaluation, underpayments, and wrong classification, N537.9 million was collected following the issuance of Demand Notices (D/Ns) to defaulters.

“May I remind you that a ban was imposed on the international trade of pangolins and their parts in the 2016 convention held in Flora, South Africa under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

“Some species of animals are conserved from going into extinction, hence pangolins, among other animals, have been subjected to exploitation, which has continued till date but little is known about their natural history, and status that must be conserved.

“Campaigns and sensitisation on the poaching of pangolins must be intensified since it plays a dominant role on the ecosystem, thereby protecting the forest from termites and other insect from destructions.”