By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday says it generated N179.2 million as revenue in the month of November 2022.

The Area Controller, Dalha Wada Chedi, while briefing newsmen on the achievement of the command’s for the period under review, said the command recorded 47 per cent increase compared to what the command generated in October 2022.

Chedi also explained that during the period under review, the Command intercepted 12 smuggled vehicles among other means of conveyance with the cumulative Duty Paid Value of N19,245, 538

Some of the items also seized by the command includes: foreign rice, spaghetti, macaroni, and couscous.

Others are: tiger nuts, secondhand clothing, premium motor spirits, liquefied petroleum gas, among others.

Chedi also disclosed that the Command succeeded in arresting for suspected smugglers during the period under review.

He however noted that the suspects have been granted administrative bail pending when investigations on the matter is concluded.

Chedi who applauded men of his command for the recorded success also commended sister security agencies in the state for the synergy existing among them, noting that they have shown exceptional professionalism in discharging their duties in line with the extant laws and regulations of the Federation.

The Katsina Customs Controller assured that as the year winds up, “the Command will continue to draw on our robust intelligence gathering strategy on border security, ensuring a secure environment for legitimate business transactions as well as further enhance anti-smuggling capabilities in order to intercept smuggled items that posing high threat to both the economy and security of the country.”