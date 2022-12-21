By Eguono Odjegba

Controller of the Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone ‘B’, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Comptroller AB Hamisu psc+ has unsettled the records of the service in the entire northern operational zones, as he made a haul of 949 seizures between January 1 and December 20, 2022 with a Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N2,345,155,577.38.

He beat the record of the previous year with a DPV of N1, 319,332,763.00

Hamisu who recently crowned his public recognition with The League of Maritime Editors, LOME, Outstanding Merit Award explained that the Unit intercepted a total of 161 assortments of contraband goods worth N351,508,658.56 between November and 20th December 2022 in its anti-smuggling activities.

The zone comprises of the entire North West including Niger, Kogi, Kwara states and the Federal capital Territory, FCT, Abuja in the North Central.

Hamisu explained that one of the spectacular seizures under review is the 72 sacks of cannabis sativa otherwise known in local parlance as wee-wee or igbo, was ingeniously concealed inside sacks of cassava flour, garri, by the smuggler apparently to evade detection, but was picked out by his tactical officers and men.

The illicit substance which has been handed over to the Commandant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Kaduna State Command was intercepted along Sokoto-Zamfara axis; even as he said the handover is in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration and in line with the existing Standard Operating Procedure, SOP.

While briefing newsmen in his office in Kaduna yesterday, he disclosed that three suspects were arrested in connection with some of the recent seizures, but informed that the suspects have been released on administrative bail.

The seizure includes 2114 x 50Kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, 126 bales and sacks of foreign second hand clothing, 72 sacks of cannabis sativa, 65x25Kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, 818 cartons of foreign spaghetti, macaroni and couscous, 8 units of vehicles used as means of conveyance and 102 cartons of foreign Carotone Body Cream.

Others are 102 cartons of foreign Eva Soap, 69 x 5litres of foreign vegetable oil, 30 x 25litres of foreign vegetable oil, four sacks of foreign second hand shoes, 3 sacks of foreign tomato paste, 13 sacks of foreign hides and skin, ponmo, 113 bundles of foreign textiles, 10 cartons of foreign flavoured chewing gum, 7x 25Kg bags of foreign flour, 55 pieces of foreign used tyres, 438 x 25litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, and 87x50Kg bags of foreign fertilizer, N.P.K 15-15-15,.

The Unit Controller attributed the successes recorded so far in 2022 to motivation and support from the NCS Management in terms of logistics, capacity building and officers and men welfare. While insisting that the unit will not give breathing space to economic saboteurs and smugglers, he commended compliant traders to remain committed and assured that the unit under his watch will continue to operate an open door policy.

He said: “Let me warn the smugglers that want to take advantage of the Yuletide season to stay clear of the Zone, I want them to know that our operatives are on red alert and vigilant to tame smuggling activities during the festive period with a view of arresting and prosecuting them.

“It is my humble advice to smugglers to turn a new leaf and embrace the Federal Government agricultural policy and massive investment in local rice production, so that they can create employment and boost the food security in the country.

“We commend the CGC and his management team for the motivation and support to the Unit in discharge of our mandate. We also appreciate the continuous support of the Security Agencies, Traditional Rulers and our critical stakeholders.”