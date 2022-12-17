.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One Waheed Abioye has been reportedly killed and his body burnt by suspected cultists in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Abioye, was said to be a Park revenue collector before he was killed by suspected Aye confraternity members.

It was gathered that the deceased was abducted by the cultists and took him to an unknown location where he was killed.

Findings showed that his left leg was cut off at the cultist den in the state capital before he was dragged into a bush where he died and his body set on fire.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola said, its operatives received information that on 13th December 2022 at about 9:40pm, some yet to be identified men who were armed brought one man, later identified by his wife as Abioye Waheed to a refuse dump site at Arikalamu area of Osogbo.

“Furthermore, Abioye Waheed was burnt to death beyond recognition by the unknown armed men who also cut off his right leg. The corpse has been removed from Olorunda by Olorunda LGA environmental agency to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Mortuary as further investigation is ongoing to arrest and prosecute the offenders”, she said.