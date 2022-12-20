Transfam Power Limited, a subsidiary of the Transcorp group has kicked off its annual environmental transformation drive in Okolona, Afam in Rivers State.

Speaking during the exercise the Chief Executive Officer of Transafam Power Limited Mr. Vincent Ozoude said “The initiative, which took place on December 14, 2022, saw employees from across the company, joined by volunteer members of the host community Okolona, Afam, Rivers State come together to clean up and beautify the local community.

According to him, ” As part of Transcorp Group’s vision to improve and transform the lives of Nigerians, the Company and its subsidiaries are sensitive to the increasing importance of sustainability. Sustainability has remained systemically ingrained in how business is conducted, evidenced by the commitment to creating positive environmental, social, and economic impact across all businesses and communities.

“The purpose of the annual environmental transformation initiative is to drive the use of proper waste disposal within the Okolona Afam community, educate members of the host community on the benefits of proper waste management and promote good health by avoiding diseases caused by unhealthy environments.

“Today we are marking Transafam environmental transformation initiative day. What we are trying to achieve is to sensitize our host community on the importance of a clean environment and how it is a major benefit to themselves and their families.

“We are going about it by rolling up our sleeves and getting our hands dirty in sweeping, cleaning, and waste segregation. We are using this opportunity as part of our CSR and keying into the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

“In addition to the clean-up efforts, employees of Transafam Power also educated members of the host community on the importance and benefits of environmental conservation and sustainability.

“The company hopes that this annual initiative will not only make a tangible difference in the community but also inspire others to act and positively impact the environment.

“We are extremely proud of the efforts of our employees during this sanitation drive. Not only did they give their time and energy to positively impact our community, but they also demonstrated our company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability. It was a pleasure to see everyone come together for such a worthy cause.

“Transafam would like to thank all her employees for the turnout, participation, hard work, and dedication during this annual event, as well as the local community for welcoming the event and actively participating.

“We look forward to continuing our efforts to make a positive impact on the environment and our community. About Transafam Power Limited Transcorp consortium signed on November 5th, 2020, to complete 100% acquisition of Afam Genco comprising Afam Three Fast Power and Afam Power Plc, with a total installed base of 966MW capacity In March 2021, Transafam Power Ltd officially took over the operational running of the plant.

“The Afam Genco is in Okoloma Afam community, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State: approximately 30 Km East of Port Harcourt at the coordinates, 4° 51′ 05″ N, 7° 15′ 17″ E. With a strong track record of Execution, Enterprise, and Excellence, Transafam Power is focused on generating sustainable power for Nigerians thereby improving lives and transforming the nation”.