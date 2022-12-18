By Chioma Obinna

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, PPC Limited, formerly Philips Projects Centre, Friday in Lagos offered free eye screening and treatment to residents of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area.

The event held at the central area of Sura market, Lagos Island, in partnership with VisionSpring, an international social enterprise focused on providing eye care to the poor and vulnerable also provided residents with free eye tests, and given recommended eye glasses and treatment for various eye ailments.

The CSR programme was one of PPC’s numerous medical intervention initiatives. The event was aimed at raising awareness about the different types of vision impairment, encouraging regular eye screening as well as bringing free eye care services close to the people.

The community members came out in large numbers to enjoy the free eye screening and about 500 eye glasses were provided to them free of charge.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 2 billion people live with a vision impairment and of these, at least 1 billion people live with poor vision due to lack of access to eye care services.

In his welcome remarks, the Managing Director, PPC Limited, Mr Ayo Grillo, described the medical outreach as a means of giving back to the community around where PPC operates beyond the infrastructure development, the company is renowned to provide.

According to him, VisionSpring has built an impressive track record, making it the best fit for the partnership.

Grillo said the partnership between PPC and VisionSpring is designed to provide free screening and eye glasses for about 500 people in the area.

“This is an initiative that we are very keen on because as an infrastructure company, we not just looking at hardware infrastructure but also talents and how to make them productive. If people have good eyesight, there is a chance to be productive.

“We operate in various parts of the country and we looking at how we can expand the CSR to cover other regions where PPC operates.”

Speaking, the Business Development and Partnership Manager, VisionSpring, Mrs Tinuke Adeyinka, emphasised the crucial role the eye plays in the well-being of the body, advising beneficiaries to take proper care of their eyes.

Also, the Medical Officer of Health, Lagos Island East, Dr Onose Inino, encouraged the beneficiaries to make use of the free glasses they have been given, adding that those who did not require glasses would be given referral letters to hospitals in order to receive appropriate treatment.

Present at the event were Head of PPC Healthcare, Dr Chikara Nwoke; Head of HR, PPC Limited, Mrs Folake Lawal; Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, PPC Limited, Mr Tolu Koyejo; Optical Technical Advisor at VisionSpring, Dr Friday Oke; Business Development Specialist, VisionSpring, Mr Uchenna Anyanonu; and Supervisor for Health, Lagos Island East, Olabode Babington.