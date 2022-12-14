By Solomon Nwoke

As part of its 10th year anniversary tagged “The Journey” Doculand Nigeria at the weekend sponsored the Kidsport Charity Cup, the world cup edition.



The tournament is a dynamic festival organised to provide a safe atmosphere of fun and fair play for the orphans during the yuletide.



The one-day sports fiesta was facilitated by Mrs.Bukola Edem and has different orphanage homes , including SOS Isolo, SOS Owu, Citadel of Grace Mission, Habitation of Hope amongst others.



Speaking at the event, the Group Marketing Manager of Doculand Nigeria, Mr. Franklyn Uwajuonye, explained that as a way of showing love during this season, Doculand Nigeria devoted their care and attention to the orphans.



He disclosed that Doculand has been in existence in Nigeria for 10 years, and still counting, adding that the company is Nigeria’s biggest brand printing company which has succeeded in creating quality print awareness, while breaking new grounds.



In the realms of printing and office supplies, he said, Doculand which started business in 2012, has since grown to prominence through its mantra of “Quality printing on time every time”, saying a lot of companies have come and gone but Doculand has consistently operated for 10 years and its consistency has led to expansion of six branches in Lagos and Abuja.



“Doculand has grown into a group comprising Doculand print and copy center, office supplies and Docupress with an employee strength of 130.



Our focus in the coming years will be franchising our brand by helping printers that are running out of business have a brand affiliate to stay in operations.



Most importantly, we want to have a one stop shop where you can print and do all in one shop. We plan to be like the Kinkos and Staples in the United States,”.