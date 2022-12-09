By Efosa Taiwo

Croatia have qualified for the semi-final of the World Cup after defeating Brazil 4-2 on penalties.

The match had ended goalless in 90 minutes with the match going into extra-time.

Neymar scored on the stroke of halftime of extra-time to give Brazil the lead and what seemed like the winning goal of the match but Bruno Petkovic pulled a goal back for Croatia four minutes to the end of the game to send it to penalties.

The Croats, who needed two shootouts and an extra-time win to reach the final in 2018, then kept their composure from the penalty spot as Brazil’s Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert.

Croatia will now face the winner between Argentina and Netherlands in the other semi-final fixture.