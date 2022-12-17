…says state enveloped in darkness as far as good governance is concerned

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River state, Prof. Sandy Onor has described those kicking against the use of BVAS during the 2023 elections as electoral criminals.

The Senator representing the Central Senatorial District of Cross River state at the National Assembly made the assertion while fielding questions from journalists at Ikom, Ikom Local government area on Saturday.

His words:” Those canvassing for BVAS to be dropped are criminals, electoral criminals who should hide their faces in shame.

“BVAS has come to stay and we are very happy with INEC because INEC has insisted on the use of BVAS.

“From my knowledge, all kinds of pressures were put on INEC to drop the BVAS which they have rejected. We are going to be BVAS compliant and that is where our confidence is hinged,” Onor Said.

He further stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has made the job of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP easy in the state because of what he described as bad governance adding that citizens’ experience under APC will make them go in a different direction come 2023.

According to him, “As it concerns the readiness of the PDP, everyone can see that the APC is doing our work for us, because of their bad governance our citizens are resolved to go in a different direction.

“If you see what has been happening with the PDP before now, the kind of governance we have been offering, the dividends we have to show and place it in juxtaposition with the stagnancy we have experienced you will see that the choice is very clear and the people of the state are very willing to demonstrate that with their votes.

“The civil servants are not happy, local government staff are despondent, and the ordinary citizens are in a very dark and bad place.

“Our state is enveloped in darkness as far as good governance is concerned and in history, we say darkness is not a subject of history. So we are very determined, on our own we are taking nothing for granted, we are working very hard and very convinced that we will win the elections,” he stated.