By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, has disbursed over N150,000,000 to vulnerable people in Lagos East Senatorial District under his COVID-19 Financial Relief Scheme in the last 23 consecutive months.

The beneficiaries of the scheme had received direct credits in their respective bank accounts for the month of November.

The disbursement made it the 23rd consecutive month of receiving the social service support by beneficiaries, sponsored by the Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District.

The senator, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, scheme’s covers over 2,500 beneficiaries comprising widows;

People with physical disabilities; aged; unemployed youth and women who receive direct credit transfers of N5,000 each into their respective bank accounts every other month.

Those who received payment for the month of November 2022, belonged to batch A category.

These beneficiaries were nominated by 98 ward chairmen, Local Government Party chairmen, Community Development Committees (CDCs), Governance Advisory Council(GAC)leaders, Royal fathers, League of Imams, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and notable leaders in the 16 Local Goverment Area, LGAs/Local Council Development Area, LCDAs of the Lagos East Senatorial district.

The scheme, which kicked off in January 2021 was earlier planned to terminate in December, 2021, but the senator, graciously continued in the new year as the economic headwinds occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic were yet to fully abate.

Abiru, fondly called the #DoingGood Senator, said his concern for the plight of the poor necessitated the continuation of the financial support to ease the hardship of the vulnerable at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.

The #DoingGood Senator who has been delivering on his mantra of, ‘Greater good to the larger number of people’, has been greatly commended for his novel interventions and programmes.