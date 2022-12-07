By Davies Iheamnachor

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out a suit by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, challenging the eligibility of Accord, its governorship candidate, and running mate to contest the 2023 general election in Rivers State.

The presiding judge, Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam, yesterday, also struck out another PDP suit filled against all National Assembly candidates of Accord for lack of jurisdiction.

Justice Daylop-Pam relied on the recent decisions of the Court of Appeal in Lagos and Rivers State that no court has jurisdiction to hear a case filed by a political party against the internal affairs of another party,

The judge held that any attempt by the court to interfere in the matter after the appellate court had made its decisions on the matter would be tagged as a rascal.

He, therefore, upheld the objections of the counsel for the defendants and struck out the suits by PDP.

However, the governorship candidate of the Accord in the state, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has described the court judgment as a victory for his party.