Ugochinyere

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja has stopped the Imo state government, the Police, and the Department of State Services, DSS, from arresting the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere and prefer charges against him.

Justice Binta Mohammed in her ruling, awarded the sum of N5 million as general and exemplary charges.

In an application for the enforcement of his fundamental rights, the opposition spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who is also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Ideato North/South Federal Constituency prayed the Court to void the said false allegations, saying that “they were all politically motivated without any shred of evidence and protect his fundamental rights of freedom of expression.”

Ugochinyere said that the false allegations were cooked in the Imo State Government House as a plot to stop him from further exposing the manipulation of the voter register by officials of the Imo State Government for which “the Independent National Electoral Commission has deleted millions of fake registrations and about 13 of its staff are undergoing disciplinary action,” he said.

In her judgement, Justice Binta Mohammed, restrained the defendants including the Attorney General of Imo State, Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, and Director-General, State Security Services from further intimidating, arresting, detaining or charging to court the opposition spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Afterwards, the Court awarded the sum of N5 million only as general and exemplary damages in favour of the applicant against the defendants jointly and severally.

Justice Binta Mohammed declared that the compromise of the voter register was a threat to democracy and also voided the police investigation report dated 18th October, 2022 and the charge in Charge No. OW/651/2022.