By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday, restrained the Department of State Service, DSS, from arresting the Governor of Central Bank, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice M. A. Hassan, equally extended the restraining order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, who were all cited as Respondents in a suit that was filed by a group under the eagis of the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership.

Other Respondents in the motion marked GAR/CV/41 /2022, are the Attorney-General of the Federation and the CBN itself.

Specifically, the court, in the process that was sighted by Vanguard, ordered: “That the continuous harassments, intimidation, threats, restriction of free movement, abuse of right of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria over trumped up allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practices, etc by the 4th Respondent and their officers is vindictive, unwarranted, abrasive, oppressive and same constitute a flagrant breach of his rights to personal liberty, dignity of human person, right to policy making powers freedom of thought, conscience and religion and movement as respectively provided and enshrined under the Constitution of the I

Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act and, therefore, unconstitutional and illegal.

“That any form of invitation to Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria in the exercise of his statutory powers, functions and duties and continuous threats by the 4th Respondents to surrender his powers to them over trumped up allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practices, etc constitute a flagrant breach of his rights to personal liberty, dignity of human person, right to policy making powers freedom of thought, conscience and religion and movement as respectively provided and enshrined under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement Act AND, therefore, unconstitutional and illegal.

“That the 4th Respondent (SSS) acted wrongfully and illegally in instigating the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against Emefiele in respect of the exercise of his statutory duty • relating to the issuance of monetary policies and directives in the interest of National security and economy.

“It is further ordered that the 4th Respondent, their agents, servants, privies and all officers under their control and command are hereby restrained from instigating the arrest or arresting, interrogating and detaining Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor in respect of any matter or policy decision on the economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or for any connected purposes except by an order of a Superior Court.

“That the 4th Respondent, whether by themselves, their officers, agents, servants, privies or acting through any person or persons howsoever are hereby restrained from further harassing, humiliating, embarrassing, threatening to incarcerate or detain Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of- Nigeria over trumped up allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practices, etc as well as threats through any person or persons howsoever are hereby restrained from inviting, arresting and/or detaining the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele in the guise of having committed any offence, with respect to allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent activities, etc or in any other manner whatsoever interfering with his right to freedom of movement, personal liberty, human dignity or interfering with the functions and discharge of his duties as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria except by an order of superior court”.

Though the group prayed the court to award the sum of N5million against the DSS, EFCC and the IGP, Justice Hassan declined the the request.