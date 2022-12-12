A Zamfara High Court sitting in Gusau on Monday remanded the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Magayaki for contempt of court.

The presiding Judge, Justice Bello Shinkafi, ordered that the commissioner be remanded in the Correctional Centre in Gusau.

He said the court relied on the provisions of Section 6 of the Penal Code Law following disobedience of a court order by the commissioner.

Justice Shinkafi said the commissioner disrespected the court order in a suit between the Zamfara government and Dumbulum investment.

According to him, Dumbulum Investment secured a court approval to attach some of the state government movable properties including tractors.

The judge said that the Agriculture commissioner defied the court order sold some of the tractor parts already attached by the court.

Meanwhile, Mr Misbahu Salauddeen, Counsel to the creditors and applicants told newsmen shortly after the court sitting that the remand order was based on an application by his clients.

Meanwhile, the judgment debtors led by Mr M. S Sulaiman said he was not authorised by the Attorney-General of the state to grant press interviews.

The court adjourned the case until Dec. 16, 2022 for continuation of the hearing in the suit.(NAN)