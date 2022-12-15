.

By Shina Abubakar,Osogbo

A magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state capital has ordered that a 31-year-old man, Olamilekan Adeniji, should be remanded at Ilesa correctional centre over N2.5 million bread proceed fraud.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate Abiodun Ajala on a count bordering on fraud.

Police prosecutor, Adegoke Taiwo said the defendant between November 2021 and October 2022 at KM 10, Dagbolu area, Ikirun road fraudulently converted the stated sum of money, being the proceeds of fortunate bread belonging to one Makinde Oluseyi.

According to Taiwo, the offence is contrary and punishable under

section 390(9)(6) of criminal code cap 34, vol II laws of Osun State 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Defence counsel, Ifeoluwa Ayodeji in his oral application urged the court to admit the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.