LAGOS— A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the remand of five alleged drug barons, arrested in Ikorodu, Lagos, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, till January 17, 2023, when their bail application would be decided.

Trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, ordered their remand in Lagos prison, Ikoyi, after their arraignment.

The defendants are Soji Oke, Wasiu Akinade, Emmanuel Chukwu, Oguntolure Sunday and a Jamaican, Kelvin Smith.

They all pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful importation of 2,139.55 kilograms of cocaine, engaging in the organisation, management and financing of a Drug Trafficking Organisation, DTO, and unlawful possession of same drug brought against them by the NDLEA.

Counsel to NDLEA, Umar Hussain, said the defendants were arrested with the drugs between July 18 and September 19, 2022, at 6, Olukonla Crescent, Solebo Estate, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Following their not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date.

The prosecutor equally urged the court to remand them in the prison custody till the determination of the charges against them.

But their counsel, Benson Ndakara and Liliana Omotunde, asked the court to grant them bail in the most liberal terms.

Upon hearing counsel’s arguments on the bail application, Justice Lifu ordered the remand of all the defendants in the Ikoyi prisons till January 17, 2023, when ruling will be delivered on the bail application.

