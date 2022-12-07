By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded three persons in prison, over their alleged involvement in the murder of one Chidi Onwukwe.

Late Chidi was in January murdered in cold blood at his home in Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt.

The killers of Chidi had made away with his car, phones and other valuables and a certain amount of cash allegedly transferred from his account.

Following the development, Samuel Onwukwe, Andrew Epai Otanye, Samuel Emmason, Promise George and Blessed Onyekachi Nathan were arrested and charged to court by the Commissioner of Police in the state in charge number PHC/667/CR/2022.

When the matter came to court on March 2, four of the suspects were charged while the persons mentioned in the case were excluded.

However, when the matter resumed, yesterday, the prosecution counsel, Essien Edet, told the court that the prosecution would rely on the amended charge filed on July 13, 2022, in prosecuting the murder case.

However, when the four counts preferred on the suspects bothering on conspiracy to armed robbery, illegal possession of arm, felony to wit and murder Chidi Onwukwe, were read in court, the suspects pleaded not guilty.

After the charges were read, Edet prayed the court that because of the plea, the suspects be remanded at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre while the matter commences.

Upon the prayer for remand, BF John-Williams, counsel for the three defendants, made an oral bail application.

Meanwhile, the trial Judge, Justice Sylvester Popnen, declined the oral bail application, adding such could not stand considering the nature of the offence.

Popnen adjourned till December 15 and 16, 2022, and January 27, 2023, for trial, pending any application for their bail.