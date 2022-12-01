Adebutu

The Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation has described the recent judgements that affirmed its principal as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in next year’s election as a victory for the party.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, upheld the primary election that produced Oladipupo Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State to bring an end to a legal tussle that resulted as a fallout from the May 25 gubernatorial primary election.

Director of Media, Ladi Adebutu and Akinlade Campaign Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya described the period as “where darkness seems to be taking over light, by people (both within and outside the party) who were determined to thwart the will of the people.”

Orekoya in a statement on Thursday wrote: “With thanks to God Almighty, the merciful and glorious One who made these victories possible for all members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in OGUN State, the candidate of the party, elected at the party’s gubernatorial primary of 25th May, 2022 and reaffirmed by the Courts, Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu is calling on all members and supporters of PDP in Ogun State to take the victories at the courts as victory for all.

“From today, we are entering another phase of our collective designed processes towards changing our State’s development and growth for the better.

“Indeed, it has been a long drawn battle, where darkness seems to be taking over light, by people (both within and outside the party) who were determined to thwart the will of the people.

“The journey to this moment had been tough and hard for over a decade with the lives of some of our precious members lost in the process; as we continue to pray for the repose of the souls of our dear people, we are thanking God for bringing us to this moment of peace in our party; a moment that light has eventually prevailed over darkness.

“The judgment of today, 1st of December at the Federal High Court in Abuja and that of the Appeal Court sitting in Ibadan on 28th November, 2022 which upheld the candidacy of all the winners of the primary election in the State as the authentic candidates of the party and particularly the gubernatorial candidate are victories for all party members, supporters and the good people of Ogun State.

“Our utmost appreciation goes to the National Executive Council of our great party led by His Excellency, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, for their unflinching support and unrelenting effort in ensuring that the mandate of the majority of party members in Ogun State was restored despite sponsored efforts of some people, who whether knowingly or unknowingly gave themselves up for use to destabilize the party.

“Now that the storm in our party is over, we call on all our friends fellow party men and women, including those that for one reason or the other may have been aggrieved or left the party, to let us join hands together at this time, for the “work to finish line” at the 2023 General elections.

“Once again, we call on all members of the party within the State to see the Court judgements as victory for all and accept the judgements in good faith while all hands are to be on deck towards ensuring the victory of PDP across all levels in 2023.

“We enjoin all party members to embrace discipline and respect for the constitution of the party and leadership; so that the leadership can give a clear direction that will propel the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“On behalf of the party’s gubernatorial candidate Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu and other candidates of the party, we express gratitude to our teeming members, loyalists, stakeholders, leaders and executive members of the PDP under the leadership of Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele, for standing firm and strong despite the recent setbacks faced by the party.

“We also appreciate the judiciary for standing on the side of true justice by delivering judgements that reflect an independent judiciary and which will serve as good reference point in futute.

“The experiences of continuous good governance between 2003-2011 when PDP ruled in Ogun State, has made the Party to review and reflect on the past activities, mistakes and inactions of all successive APC govts, and resolve to embark on complete Reset and Recalibration of Governance, towards bringing our promised ‘ITURA’ for the populace across board.

“PDP remains the best party that has democratically governed the Gateway State before, and still remains the only Party that truly delivered practical dividends of democracy to the people at the Local Government level.

“Upon this victory and our readiness for the great job of bringing relief to our people of OGUN State, our manifesto will be launched in a couple of days, to be followed with a release of our Action Plan.

“Our incoming Governor, by the Grace of Almighty God, has been living permanently amongst the people of the State, in the last 32yrs without break; that practically allows him to know where all the shoes pinches and its now time to fix these things and give relief. With your full endorsement and continued support, the will of God on all of us will manifest.”

