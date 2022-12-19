By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Monday, found a former Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, guilty of breaching the Money Laundering Act.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, convicted Okupe who is the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the Labour Party, LP, for breaching sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act.

The court held that evidence before it established that Okupe had in the discharge of his official duties, accepted cash payments that were above the statutory threshold, without recourse to a financial institution.

It was alleged that Okupe received funds from the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, while Col. Sambo Dasuki, retired, was in charge.

Though Justice Ojukwu held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, successfully established its case against Okupe, it stood the matter down to enable the Defendant to enter his plea of allocutus (clemency) as provided for in section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015.