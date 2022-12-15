By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos High Court, sitting in Epe, yesterday, affirmed Mr. Abdulwasiu Musa-Adebamowo as head of Ewade ruling house of Igbooye, Eredo-Epe.

The court, presided over by Justice Wasiu Animahun, also restrained Julius Lawal from presenting or parading himself, or acting as the head of the ruling house.

Justice Animahun issued the order of interlocutory injunction while ruling in a Motion on Notice brought before him by the claimant/applicant, Musa-Adebamowo through his counsels, Hassan Fajimite, Babs Animashaun and Kemi Yusuf.

In his ruling, Justice Animahun held that the law favours the Claimant to continue to act as the head of the family pending the determination of the substantive suit.