By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The age-long crisis in Kuseru, over ownership of land between the Ikale’s in Okitipupa and the Oyo/Osun farmers living in Odigbo council area in Ondo state, weekend turned bloody as no fewer than four persons, were murdered.

One of the casualties include a Councillor representing Oyo/Osun axis, whose identity could not be readily ascertained.

Vanguard gathered that the fresh crisis erupted when a woman in Kajola was shot.

Speaking on the killings, the Special Adviser to the governor on security matters, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed only two deaths during the crisis.

Adeleye said that “There has been an age-long crisis in Koseru between Oluku family of Ikale in Okitipupa and the Oyo/Osun farmers living in Odigbo local government.

“The Oyo/Osun are predominantly cash crop farmers. They have been fighting over ownership of the land.

“The fresh crisis erupted when a woman in Kajola was shot.

“We are suspecting a reprisal attack of some Ikale youths who mobilised themselves and launched attack on the unsuspecting Osun/Oyo farmers.

“There is a Councillor representing Oyo/Osun axis that was killed in the fracas. A vigilante member, not Amotekun, was killed.

“Their corpses have been deposited at the hospital.

“Amotekun, Police and the Army maintain vigilance overnight to ensure peace returns. The attackers destroyed more of farmlands.”

Police story

However, in a swift response to the killings, the state police commissioner, Yemi Oyediran, has ordered the arrest of the culprits involved in the killings and arsons.

A statement issued by the state command spokesperson, Omisanya Funmilayo, said that “On the 9th December, 2022, a case of attempted murder was reported at Kajola Division, that a woman Julianah Alaba Abejoye was shot by two masked men on her farm at Ogbontiba via Kuseru with locally made double barrelled gun and escaped.

“She sustained injuries on the arm and thigh and was rushed to the hospital.

“On December 10, at about 10pm, in what seemed to be a reprisal attacks, Aiyetoro boys, in their numbers, attacked Kuseru village, set ablaze the motorcycle parks, killed livestock, destroyed motorcycles and cut down plantain trees.

“Police contingents were quickly dispatched to the scene.

“Corpses of vigilantes were met at the Palace of Bale of Kuseru Village who were said to have been ambushed and killed.

“The Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyediran, visited the scene, urged all parties involved to sheathe their swords and allow police carry out a thorough investigation on what really happened.

“He further ordered that the area commander and DPO of the area to ensure all culprits involved in the arson and murder be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”