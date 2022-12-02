THE President /Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka has described the new partnership between his company, Coscharis, AIICO Insurance and Tangerine General Insurance as a game changer in the nation’s auto sector.

The three companies are collaborating to provide Nigerians a top notch insurance package on all vehicle brands offered by Coscharis.

Maduka, while addressing the press on Wednesday, at his Awuyaya Lagos Office, through the Group General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mr. Abiona Babarinde said that the event will showcase another initiative from three great organisations to create value as key players in the automobile and insurance industries in Nigeria.

Maduka stated: ”You will agree with us that this is a collaboration that is going to be a game changer in the value chain of vehicle purchase with compelling rate for insurance cover in Nigeria.

According to him, ‘’with Coscharis robust portfolio of iconic auto brands and reputable insurance brands of AIICO and Tangerine, we promise nothing but customer experience that will deliver value for money in all ramications.

Coscharis represents reputable auto brand like BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Renault and Rolls-Royce.

Explaining how the companies decided to come together, he said ‘’The idea of a joint cost effective premium insurance was conceived by the three reputable brands to deliver multiple value for money when it comes to purchase of brand new vehicles with a robust opportunity to insure the vehicles at a very lucrative insurance premium rate that is compelling enough in the market.” He further explained: “One of the primary objectives of this partnership is to provide existing and prospective customers of Coscharis, AIICO and Tangerine avenues to enjoy premium automobile after-sales service backed with risk protection from the underwriting companies, guaranteeing peace of mind at a minimal cost of 1.75 per cent premium from the moment they purchase any vehicle of their choice from the Coscharis dealership.

