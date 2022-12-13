Nigeria youth ambassador Nelson Mudia has bagged the National Outstanding Leadership award as youth ambassador on security.

The award was conferred on Nelson Mudia by the Coalition of Nigeria Youth on Security and Safety Affairs CONYSSA.

Presenting the award, Director General, DG, CONYSSA, Ambassador Ade Mario Emmanuel said the award was in his outstanding recognition of the protection of lives and properties.

He noted that Mudia has distinguished himself from others as a youth ambassador on Security.

While receiving the award, Mudia expressed his appreciation to the leadership of CONYSSA for honoring him.

He described the award as a motivation to do more in making society proud.

“The award means a lot to me and other youths out there because when we talk about security, the youths are the major group being affected and it’s our responsibility to protect our community by reporting any suspicious activity to security agencies for a prompt response.

“We must participate actively in our various communities so as to protect the lives and properties of our people.

“The rate of insecurity will be reduced drastically if we the youths come together to fight against crimes.

“In all communities, the youths know those involved in insecurity and we need to continue to reorient the minds of the youths so we all can act responsibly and also know that when crimes are covered, we are damaging our future,” he said.