By Japhet Davidson

It was the legendary novelist, late Chinua Achebe who wrote in his famous book that The trouble with Nigeria is leadership, but recent developments have revealed that the real trouble with Nigeria is not leadership, but the inability of people to speak truth to the leaders.

But, one of the few who is not afraid of speaking the truth to the leaders is Ireland-based Nigeria author Azukaoma Uche Osakwe who bared his mind in his new book titled, Conspiracy of Silence: Deception, Hypocrisy, and Bloodshed under Muhammadu Buhari.

In the 640 pages book, published by AuthorHouse UK, the author takes a critical look at the visionless and rudderless leadership of President Buhari’s administration that has resulted in underdevelopment, religious revivalism, institutionalization of corruption, marginalization, kidnapping, nepotism and others.

The book is divided into three main sections. The first part which serves as an introduction, examines Muhammadu Buhari’s fulanisation policy and inept leadership, conspiracy of silence on national burning issues and how his government has institutionalised corruption in Nigeria.

Part Two deals with the lawlessness, failed state, and the politics of restructuring in Nigeria, and how a giant of Africa suddenly becomes a sleeping giant. While, the Third Part provides exhaustive challenges that bedevil Nigerian state.

In the book, the author examines end games: the nation of lawlessness, underdevelopment, and insecurity in Nigeria. It also looks at blame game politics exhibited by politicians in Nigeria and examines the impact of human rights abuses and how Buhari’s authoritarian rule has militarised Nigerians.

He also looks at Igbo politicians and how their naïve approaches has become a drawback to Igbo marginalisation. The Igbo lack of leadership and unity among themselves and how it have deprived them of speaking with one voice on national issues was also discussed.

The unprecendented level of bloodshed that has enveloped the nation, which questions Buhari’s lack of empathy and his policy of giving priority to cows at the expense of human beings was also addressed. It equally discusses Nigeria’s brand of democracy, how politicians employ religion as an instrument of confusion and division instead of peace and harmony.

Other issues examined include, the politics of dishonesty and rising tide of nationalism in Nigeria vis a vis the revival of religion, extreme nationalism, secessionist groups in Nigeria and the problem of tribalism and ethnicity.

Nnamdi Kanu’s approach to the state for Igbo, his vision, philosophy, and his struggles and the fall out to the course and the federal government’s response? The burden of governance in Nigeria and how politicians have manipulated the masses through stomach infrastructure and bad leadership. The scheming out of Ndigbo in Nigeria political space and how Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba employed state policy of marginalisation to push Ndigbo as a second-class citizens in Nigeria, the political insensitivity by Buhari’s government in his policy towards Ndigbo, the politics of godfatherism and how merit has been sacrificed. Finally, the book enjoins Ndigbo to re-examine their style of politics and implores them to think towards investing at home.

According to Jude Atupulazi, editor-in-chief, Fides Newspaper, Awka, Nigeria, “Osakwe’s book is another in a growing list of sad narratives on the failure of leadership in Nigeria under the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.”