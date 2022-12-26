By Benjamin Njoku

US- based Congolese gospel singer Mike Sebareme is banking on his newly released single titled, ” My Lady’ to break into the Nigerian gospel music scene.

The multi-talented singer recently had one of his songs , “Holy is the Lord” featured in the newly released Kingdom Boiz’s mixtape which is currently waves in the local churches In Nigeria.

His new single “My Lady” is infused with an undeniable Afro pop sound and lyrics that is bound to get you on your feet.

The song also features on his highly anticipated album “Seek God to find Him.” Mike is definitely bringing true biblical principals merged with current song styles that transcends the limits of gospel music.

Mike’s new single is a tip of the iceberg as he prepares to take the Nigerian gospel music by storm in 2023.