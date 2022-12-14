Photo Credit : Twitter

At least 120 people are dead after heavy rains in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the government.

The rainfall caused major flooding and landslides on Tuesday night in parts of Kinshasa, a metropolis of about 15 million residents.

Interior Minister Daniel Aselo told dpa that numerous people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Rescue workers continued to search for survivors and bodies on Wednesday in the areas hit by flooding and landslides.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who is currently at a summit for African leaders organised by the United States in Washington, called on his Cabinet to act quickly in response to the disaster.

Tshisekedi declared three days of national mourning. He reportedly also plans to cut short his stay in Washington and return early.

According to the Red Cross, heavy rains had washed away entire houses in the Mont-Ngafula and Ngaliema districts of Kinshasa.

Numerous roads in the country were flooded, including National Road No. 1, a key trade route to Angola.

Like many major African cities, Kinshasa is struggling with inadequate infrastructure and sewage systems. (dpa/NAN)