….want NASS to fast-track law on harmonized social protection policy

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS over 100 million Nigerians currently live in abject poverty under the burden of poor infrastructure, fast dwindling economy and unabated insecurity coupled with soaring corruption in social investment programmes, a coalition of Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, yesterday, called on government at all levels to increase investment in social protection.

This was part of recommendations contained in a communiqué by the CSOs including Save the Children International, SCI, Yiaga Africa, ActionAid Nigeria, women and youth organisations, and traditional institutions after an official launch of ‘Social Protection Electoral Advocacy Campaign’ by National Social Protection Forum, NSPF, during a one-day National Dialogue on Poverty Situation in Nigeria by sector stakeholders organized by the National Social Protection Forum, NSPF, in Abuja.

The interactive session, which was the first of its kind, was the reaction of civil societies and community members to the government report of the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report released by the Nation Bureau of Statistics on 16th November 2022.

CSOs and other stakeholders in their remark pointed that the reports indicated that 133 million Nigerians are poor across a number of measures. A further breakdown reveals that 63 per cent of Nigerians are poor due to a lack of access to health, education, and living standards, alongside unemployment and shocks.

Still on the report, the CSOs in their assertion added that the latest data shows that “multidimensional poverty is more pronounced in rural areas where 72 per cent of people are poor compared to 42 per cent in urban areas.”

There were goodwill messages from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Development, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Senior Special Advisor to the President on Employment and Jobs, Save the Children International, Foreign Commonwealth Development Office of the UK.

The Country Director, Save the Children International, Nigeria, Famari Barro, represented by Director of Advocacy, Campaign, Communication and Media, Save the Children International Nigeria, Amanuel Mamo, while commending the Federal and State Governments over programmes to fight poverty in Nigeria including N-Power, Home-grown Feeding Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer, and others, pointed that despite all these programmes “millions of Nigerians still live in poverty. According to a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, 82.9 million Nigerians are considered living in poverty. In a country richly endowed with human and natural resources, something must be done about this unbearable situation.”

According to Barro, “We have to collaboratively work together to ensure that no Nigerian should have to go without food, that no Nigerian child should be out of school because their parents are poor and cannot afford to send them to school, that no woman should die in child birth because they are too poor to afford basic health care, no person with disability should live without access to basic services such as water, health and education.

“Social protection is an effective means for addressing multidimensional poverty and has proven to be success in not only pulling people out of poverty but also in protecting them from falling deeper into poverty.”

He also made it known that “Over the last eight years, through the support of the UK Government, Save the Children in partnership with Action Against Hunger has implemented several social protection programmes in Nigeria.

“Starting with the first phase of the Child Development Grant Programme, CDGP, implemented in two States (Jigawa and Zamfara) that provided cash transfers to pregnant and lactating mother with children under the age of two with the aim to improve the nutritional outcome of children in the first 1000 days of life.”

He expressed optimism that with the discussions and recommendations it will boost engagement with political actors and electorates.

Meanwhile, he maintained that SCI will always support and collaborate with relevant MDAs and CSOs, the media “with the aim to accelerate child rights and wellbeing in Nigeria.”

The communiqué reads in part, “During the dialogue, an analysis of the poverty situation in Nigeria was made and issues identified. Further, challenges were identified and recommendations made. This set the template for a brainstorming session leading to further interactions. At the end of the dialogue, the participants observed as follows;

“Though there are spirited efforts from the government to lift Nigerians out of poverty, other situations including COVID-19, global economic meltdown, natural disasters like floods, and security crises have impeded the efforts leading to an increase in the number of poor people.

“Coordination remains a challenge as MDAs, development partners and other sector partners are working in silos.

“Funding remains a challenge as the budget allocations and releases can be improved.

“Efforts to institutionalise social protection for sustainable interventions remain elusive as there is no legislation to support social protection.

“Capacity to design, implement, monitor and evaluate social protection interventions remains low, especially for government workers and civil society organisations.

“Though the government is building a social register, inclusion and exclusion errors remain an issue.

“Despite incorporating the informal sectors into Health Insurance, a significant percentage of people in the informal sectors are still not benefiting.

“Vulnerability level is still high and has reduced the ability of Nigerians to absorb shocks. Besides, there is a poor shock-response mechanism to address natural and man-made risks and disasters.”

Meanwhile, recommendations contained in the communiqué include: “Need to increase investment in social protection, effectively design and creatively implement social protection with clear tasks cutting across all levels.

“Government should take leadership in coordinating all sector actors and ensure that plans, implementation and monitoring efforts are harmonized and speak to each other.

“Clear social protection budgetary allocation should be made at all levels and CSOs and the community should be empowered to track these funds to ensure accountability and transparency.

“There is need to fast track the enactment of the harmonized social protection legislation to ensure sustainable implementation of programmes.

“Strengthen CSO capacity on improving social protection programming and implementation through evidence based advocacy, partnership, monitoring and evaluation.

“The National Health Insurance Agency should collaborate with other stakeholders to increase awareness of the different health insurance programmes.”

However, in conclusion, the CSOs and other stakeholders said, “Government, CSOs, donors, development partners, the Media and other sector stakeholders must make a commitment to mobilize and further drive the political will of government to fund, design and implement social protection in a sustainable manner.”