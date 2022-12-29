Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate

Swedish eco-activist, Greta Thunberg took swipes at former light-weight kickboxing champion Andrew Tate over his ‘cars collection and their emissions’ remark.

Thunberg’s tweet went viral after lashing back at a taunt from Andrew Tate.

The brisk of conflict started yesterday when Tate tweeted a photo of himself standing next to his gas-giant Bugatti.

Tate tagged Thunberg, as he boasted about his collection of 33 cars in his tweet, which reads, “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

However, Greta, who is known worldwide for her marches and speeches, gave a witty reply to the kickboxing champion.

“Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” Tate tweeted.

Responding to this tweet, Thunberg tweeted, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]”

Meanwhile, following the fall out between the duo, the Internet is gobbling up the backlashes as Twitter users flocked to the comment section to express their irritation or make fun of Tate, while others praised Greta for her reply.

CPA Carol Abney said, “I’m always amazed at how many people think it’s ok for a man to harass a woman, but when she takes up for herself- oh the outrage.”

Journalist Asaad Sam Hanna wrote, “The best part of this is that your theoretical email says your server is “getAlife”. and it fits you so well.”

“This is easily one of the Top 3 tweets I’ve ever seen. So in addition to all your incredible activism, Greta, thank you for this too :)” an author, Cliff Schecter commented.

“Hello. Yes, police please. I’d like to report the murder of Andrew Tate,” Journalist James Copley commented hilariously.