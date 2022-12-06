Following a full year of service in career training in healthcare, the Foremost private career institute, Career Learning International (CLI) College was recently recognised and inducted into the International Association of Private Career Colleges (IAPCC), a global umbrella membership organisation for career education providers based in Switzerland.

This was confirmed in an email signed off by IAPCC’s Executive officer, Vincent Bayer officially welcoming CLI College —alongside 20 other international private career institutes— to the association. It reads in part:

“We are pleased to formally inform you that your application has been successful. Please find attached the IAPCC logo which you can use on your website and other CLI College publications as well as your membership certificate certifying membership of the IAPCC.”

The development is a major feat and timely milestone that speaks to the professionalism adopted by CLI College despite a short period of operations in the healthcare space when it received its first cohorts on November 8, 2021.

Continuing on set goals and standards, CLI College has been providing professional training through highly qualified facilitators to individuals from various backgrounds such as business, technology, and the creative sectors seeking to acquire new skills for better work performance, as well as providing the basics to those who aim to switch careers.

To ensure an efficient and seamless learning process, all classes are held in a structured environment that guarantees student success accompanied by a globally accepted curriculum that adheres to ethical practice and a student-first approach.

With the recent induction, CLI College, in addition to the aforementioned standards, will strictly follow IAPCC’s goals of providing quality career education; responding to and meeting emerging workforce needs; acting in compliance with all regulatory body policies and legislations while supporting students’ access to career education and more.

About CLI College

Career Learning International (CLI) College is a leading private career college in Nigeria offering programs for students who are seeking career advancement or who are looking to launch a new career altogether.

CLI College believes that everyone should have the opportunity to further their education, including those without a university degree. At CLI College, students can become career-ready in six (6) months.