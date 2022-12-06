Chief Executive Officer, CINEMATICS and Founder, Timelife Africa, Mr. Adim, Nnanna, has bagged the Award of Excellence in media for his contributions to job creation and innovation in the media industry through CINEMATICS.

The award ceremony held in Lagos, with the theme “Convergence of Igbo Business Elite,” recognised 40 entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in various sectors of the economy.

Addressing the audience, Mr Adim said: “It is an interesting thing and a laudable goal to have received this award because media is important in today’s time and space. We all know that content in media is king, and when it comes to things that have to do with our culture and heritage, it is very important that we document these things.

“We should not take documentaries of family history for granted. It is worthy to mention to all and sundry that we also have a sister company Timelife Africa, which focuses on documenting family stories from generations past to date. It was inspired by me seeing the need to make sure that we document our history, especially our respective family history, so that our children will grow up and not forget where they came from.

“Particularly, in this era with a high rate of people migrating from Igboland and other regions to other parts of the country or even overseas. It is very possible to lose interest in one’s culture, language and everything that has to do with the Igbo tradition.

Seeing the need to tackle these issues, we have been able to document so many families’ stories. From the great grandfathers, grandfathers to people in their 40’s and 50’s up to their grandchildren.

“So, these documented family histories and heritage can be kept for our children’s children. We can save the Igbo culture and heritage from being forgotten. This award event is one of the ways to achieve such, as the event keeps growing year by year, and keeps recognizing great sons and daughters of Igbo extraction who are doing marvelous and great things in various fields of human endeavor.”