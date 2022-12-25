.

A Catholic cleric, Rev Fr. Andrew Abhulime, has urged the faithful to remember to pick up their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) even in the midst of festivities.

Abhulime, the parish priest of Saints Joachim and Anne Catholic Church, Ijegun, Ikotun, a suburb of Lagos, spoke during his Christmas message.

According to him, “don’t wait till the last day, as we celebrate during the yuletide, we should not forget to pick up our PVCs as it is our only voice.”

He noted that getting the PVCs and making ourselves available to vote during the upcoming elections is a fulfilment of God’s command.

“If you have your PVC and refuse to vote, you’re not doing God’s will, it would become a sin before God.

“We must remember that if we don’t vote, then we do not have any right to complain or protest against any faulty government policy.

“Tomorrow, some would come out and cry of bad governance, yet they did not vote, they even did not get their PVC.

“If you want to enjoy your future, you must sacrifice your time, come out now, get your PVC and ensure you go out there and vote,” he said.

He added that voting should not based on tribe or religion, it should rather be based on professionalism and personality.

“Vote that man that would do the job, that man that would serve the country without prejudice, rather than voting based on tribe or religion.

“No religion promotes violence, we should all strive to come out and demonstrate our civic responsibility.

“As we celebrate Christmas and New year this season, we must not forget our civic responsibility to our nation of preparing to go out and vote for the right man.

“The only way we can achieve this is to get our PVC, it is our only ticket to voting, without it, we cannot be a part of voting to discover our future,” he said.

Abhulime then enjoined the faithful to be security conscious during the yuletide while ensuring they avoid bad bad gangs.

Vanguard News Nigeria