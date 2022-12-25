.

…we won’t leave any stones unturned…CP fumes

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

There was pandemonium at Ikot Offiong Ambai Community, in Akpabuyo Local government area, of Cross River state in the early hours of Christmas day following the discovery of the body of one Miss Harmony Edemawan who was allegedly kidnapped, killed and dumped inside a septic tank.

The Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, ACKS, a tactical Unit of the Cross River state Police Command while investigating a reported case of kidnapping arrested a 49-year-old man, Eyo Etim Bassey who turned out to be the suspect for allegedly masterminding the killing of Miss Harmony Edemawan over a debt owed her by the suspect.

Findings showed that the ACKS ( Dragon squad) led by, SP Ogini Chukwuma swung into action based report of the Victim’s kidnap from her residence on Thursday, 22nd of December at Ikot Offiong Ambai in Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River state.

Vanguard further learned that based on credible intelligence using undercover agents, Dragon Squad arrested the suspect, Mr Eyo Etim Bassey who allegedly abducted the victim, killed her and dumped her corpse inside a septic tank on Thursday.

A security source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that Dragon Squad mobilised and stormed the residence of the victim and found her lifeless body inside the septic tank, then took her to the morgue.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard on Telephone, Sunday, the Cross River state Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe said it was true they have a suspect in custody in connection to the kidnap of a middle-aged lady whose remains were later discovered in a septic tank.

“The Suspect had earlier given false information that the victim sold his property amounting to about 9 million naira and didn’t want to remit the same amount back to him

“So he contacted some persons to abduct her ( Harmony ) in a bid to recover the money, she was killed and dumped inside the septic tank.

“We have recovered her body from the Septic Tank and deposited same at the Mortuary and further investigation is ongoing to unravel the mystery and also arrest other accomplices involved.

Vanguard investigation revealed that the suspect, Etim Bassey borrowed about 1.2 million naira from the victim, who he is also dating her niece ( Ruth Edem, 22), a 200-level UNICAL student).

In an exclusive chat with a family source who pleaded anonymity, Vanguard learned that the Victim a Lafarge staff and the breadwinner of her family only wanted to help the suspect by supporting him with some money to boost his palm oil business earlier this year.

“My sister gave him the money in tranches and it’s about 1.2 million naira, earlier this year to enable him to boost his palm oil business.

“It’s about a year and my sister needed to return the money he borrowed back from where she got it , because it’s not her own, but the suspect refused instead he turned the whole thing around claiming he gave my sister a house document to sell, and my sister absconded with the proceeds of 9 million.

“I last saw my sister on Wednesday, 21st December, then on Thursday we spoke on phone, but she told me she was in the bathroom promising to call me back, but I never heard from her again until, the shocking news of her death on Christmas day,” the family source said.