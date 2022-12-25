.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Three persons were on Sunday confirmed dead, while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an early morning accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Florence Okpe, the FRSC Public Education Officer, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Okpe, the accident involved two vehicles; a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AYB 88 XP and a second vehicle with no registration number on it.

The statement read, “a fatal crash occurred at 0550 early hours this morning a km away from Kara turning point”.

“A total of 18 persons were involved and all male adults.

06 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries and unfortunately, 03 persons have recorded death from the crash and the remaining people were unhurt”.

“02 vehicles were involved with registration numbers AYB 88 XP a Toyota Hiace bus and the second vehicle with no registration number on it”.

She noted that the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed on the part of the bus driver, who attempted to overtake the truck and was not successful, rather he lost control and hit the truck at the rear and the truck did not stop.

She added that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical attention, while corpses were deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu”

She said the Ogun State Sector Commander of FRSC Ahmed Umar describe the crash as unavoidable if caution was put in place and the passengers played their rules while in the vehicle by cautioning the driver on reckless driving.

He also sympathize with the family of the victims and advised motorists to obey simple rules.