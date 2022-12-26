Mohammed Sallah and his family pose in Christmas photo

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has described the participation of Egyptian footballer, Mohammed Sallah in Christmas activities as a basis issue that is undeserving attention and controversies.

The Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, noted that Sallah is only focused on felicitating his Christain fans as a professional footballer, adding that his action does not represent the Muslim world.

He said, “I found the issue very basic, because, in the first place there there’s no Muslim football club anywhere in the world. Even Saudi Arabian team doesn’t bear any nomenclature tied to religion. It’s just Saudi national team. That’s their name. 🌲 #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/nTFjuQyvRD December 24, 2022

“Muhammed Sallah is being conscious of the fact that he’s not representing the Muslim world as a footballer. He is playing for his own team as professional footballer, so Muslims do not need to be sentimental.

“There will be hundreds of Mohammed Sallah in other country in the coming years from any Muslim, who shows interest in football. Should they look for Muslim teams alone, …can it fly? It will not. Muslims should stop being sentimental,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the question of Asisat Oshoala’s as to whether it’s a sin for Muslim to celebrate Christmas, the MURIC Director stated that the question did not originate from Oshoala as an athlete.

“She is not talking as an athlete, she is talking as a Muslim and that question should not come to sports. Muslims have no business participating in Christmas, because we don’t believe in it. But we can congratulate our neighbours like MURIC just sent a message congratulating Nigerian Christians on Christmas. We do it every year, every December,” he said.

According Akintola, Christmas is a big festival that can not be wished away.

“It’s unfortunate that some Muslims are thinking along that line, but they are not being pragmatic, they are not being realistic. What millions of people are doing can not be wished away. You don’t wish Christmas away. It exists. They practice it,” he said.

Recall that Sallah came under fire from some fans, who took aim at his participation of the festivities that surround Christmas.

The 30-year-old forward Sallah received criticisms by Muslim fans on social media after posting a picture of him and his family next to a Christmas tree.

The Liverpool star, who is Muslim, posted on Twitter and Instagram with a caption that read: “#MerryChristmas”. In an adorable snap with his wife and two daughters, Makka and Kayan, the young family all posed in matching pyjamas.

Traditionally, Muslim do not celebrate the Christian holiday.