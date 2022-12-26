…our next President is Tinubu

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

It was a moment to remember for the people of the Item Amagu community of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State as the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. (Comrade) Chinedu Ogah distributed welfare items worth millions of naira to his constituents.

The items distributed include Motorcycles, wrappers, bags of rice, tins of tomatoes, Maggi, salt, ground nut oil, mats, blankets, and packaged beans, among others.

The exercise, which brought together stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress, APC, both in the LGA and the State, members of the State Executive Council different groups and representatives of various segments of the society, took place at the residence of the Federal lawmaker in Ikwo LGA.

In his goodwill message, the APC Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi Central zone, in the 2023 general election, Engr. Ken Eze boasted that the House of Representatives member for Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency would be returned opposed to the National Assembly in next year’s general election.

He called on his constituents to support the House of Representatives member as he (Ogah) has performed creditably well to deserve another term in office.

Addressing Newsmen during the distribution exercise, the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, said the annual exercise was meant to empower his constituents and ensure that they were given a sense of belonging as citizens of the State.

He stressed the need for such gestures to be extended to the people of the State on a regular basis as such development would help to alleviate the economic challenges facing the people of the State.

According to Ogah, the level of insecurity in the country would be reduced, if youths are empowered and constituents are given a fair share of the dividends of democracy.

“We are here to feed our people. In 2023, it’s going to be APC all the way. We are going to vote for Jagaban, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of the country. We stand with the federal government. I have attracted about 50,000 bags of rice to the State from the Federal Government.

“By the time I finish my first tenure, if any Senator in Ebonyi has achieved what I have achieved, I will resign.”