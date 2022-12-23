As Christians celebrate Christmas on Sunday, the Deputy Governor of the State of Delta, H.E. Dcn. Barr. Kingsley B. Otuaro, has sent greetings and a call to sustain the holiday spirit to Christians in the state and around the globe.

Christians were wished “The beauty and serenity which the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ means,” according to Dcn. Otuaro’s post on his verified Facebook page.

He said that the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ was important to Christians because his life stood for forgiveness from sin and reconciliation with God.

He exhorted Christians to show their neighbors and everyone they come into contact with at their places of business and employment the love that he described as the hallmark of the Christian faith.

“As we commemorate, let us consider the life of Jesus Christ and strive to emulate his selflessness, his ability to maintain peace even in the face of conflict, and his love for all people”.

“Let us remember the reason for the season and in the midst of the glitz and glamour, we should remember the birth of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, for we indeed have reason to be thankful and celebrate”

“I ask God to use the holiday season to help us strengthen and maintain the peace we have in our beloved state. May our homes be filled with the joy and good news of the season.

Merry Christmas to you all and a bright, blessed and prosperous New Year!” He concluded