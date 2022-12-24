.

Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Delta APC Campaign Council have urged Deltans and Nigerians to, at Christmas, seek peace with all men.

In a statement by its Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Olorogun Ima Niboro, the council reminded Deltans and Nigerians of the profound spiritual significance of Christmas, and called on all to use the occasion to reflect deeply on the life and times, as well as the sacrifice of Christ.

He said the birth of Jesus Christ symbolized liberty from oppression and despair and ushered in an era of hope and faith for Christians worldwide. He, therefore, urged Deltans to key into the joys and benefits of the season.

“One of the most important names of Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace, and because of this, we must continually embrace peace with all men. During this festive season, it is important to uphold the banner of peace and love for one another. This is what Christ taught us, when he said of all the commandments, the greatest is love, and that we must love our neighbours as we love ourselves.”

The campaign spokesman said “no doubt, 2023 is going to be a prosperous year for all Nigerians especially Deltans who are determined to end the misrule of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and replace it with a government of vision and true prosperity that Senator Omo-Agege and the APC represent. “

He said the APC the governorship candidate is determined to give a new deal to Deltans, and lead from the front in the project to Build a New Delta, BAND, through the Employment and Empowerment, Development, Good Governance, and Enduring Peace and Security, EDGE, Agenda.

“Senator Omo-Agege and the Campaign Council urge you to participate in the change process that will shake off the shackles of economic oppression and despair imposed on Deltans through misgovernance, suffering and hunger, in the midst of “MORE” loans by the PDP. This Christmas, we must determine to make a difference, and reject “MORE” adversity and socioeconomic woes come 2023.”