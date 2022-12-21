L-R: His Majesty,Ogiame Atuwatse III, The Olu of Warri Kingdom; His wife, Olori Atuwatse III and daughter, Princess Oritsetsemiaye Emiko during the Royal Iwere Christmas Carol at the Ola’s Palace in Warri on Monday.

The Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, (CFR), Monday night, admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of Christmas which brings hope and joy to mankind.

The revered Warri King gave his message shortly after attending the 2022 Christmas carol performed by the Royal Iwere Choir Carol at the Kingdom Dominion Church, Aghofen Warri, Delta state.

His Majesty accompanied by his wife, Olori Atuwatse III, the King’s Mother, Iye Olu Atuwatse, and other senior palace chiefs were entertained to Christmas carol songs to the admiration of guests in attendance.

Hr said, “Nigerians more than ever before need hope in that same spirit behind Christmas. May it bring hope and joy to Nigerians even now as the year comes to end and we are going into the election year with so much uncertainty, excitement, emotions and that hope and light will inform their decision.

The revered monarch when asked how he would spend his Christmas said “I’m spending it with family”.

The carol night also featured poetry by children and special rendition while the Bishop Bawo Otone offered special prayers for the number one royal family of Warri Kingdom.