.

…urges them to show love to one another

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general elections and the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, felicitated with Christians across the world as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, told Christians, particularly Deltans to show love to one another, enjoining them to celebrate moderately.

He said: “Jesus Christ is the symbol of God’s love for His children and as we celebrate Christmas, we, as Christians should not forget to spread same love as represented by Christ himself who is the reason for the season”.

The Speaker who is also the Deputy National Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, said Christians should scale down and be moderate in celebrating the Christmas as a result of the country’s worsening economy.

Oborevwori appealed to the wealthy people in the society to use the opportunity of the yuletide season to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged by assisting them, affirming that “there is a silver lining in the sky.”

He wished Deltans and residents a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.