.. Prays for realisation of hope, dream of Ndi-Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, in Enugu State, Mr. Frank Nweke Jr, has assured the people of the state a better and new Enugu of their dream if elected in 2023 general election.

Nweke made this assurance in his Christmas message made available to newsmen in Enugu.

The governorship hopeful, however prayed that the dreams of Enugu people would experience a rebirth even as they celebrate the gift of hope, that Jesus Christ represent to the world.

Nweke noted that his observation during the few months of campaign tour within the State, showed that each person in Enugu has a dream of a better life and a state that works for them.

He regretted the effect of bad governance to the people, stressing that many wished for a better Christmas and indeed a better life than what they have now.

“So this Christmas, I bring you warm wishes of hope and prayers of peace in your homes. Whatever this season may feel like for us as a State, I hope that you will embrace the joy of the season.

“Hold your loved ones close and be your brother and sister’s keeper in whatever way you can,” he said.

He restated his commitment to have a functional systems that would create an enabling environment, adding that the government would be honest and care for the dreams of Enugu people..

According to him, it was that dream that drives him and APGA in their quest to form the next government in Enugu State.

“These dreams are not far from reach, they are much closer than ever. They are as close as the nearest INEC office where you will pick up your PVC.

“They are as close as the decision you will make to vote for the right leaders. They are as close as your family and friends who you’ll engage to participate in the electoral process.

“I believe that we can reach them together. We are more powerful than we appear to be, more resolute and ready for these dreams to become a reality,” Nweke said.

Nweke further said that his Christmas wish for Enugu People was that they grow from a field of dreams to a forest of giant achievements, from hectares of arable land to a food hub of the nation, from people taking anything they are given to, to men and women rising to take back our future.